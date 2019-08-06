Today's Christian Devotion 06 - 08 - 2019

Because our God is not limited to the limitation of man, therefore, whatsoever you have tried and failed to fix in your life, marriage, career and business, shall be supernaturally revived and perfected today, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Today, every mountain surrounding your breakthroughs and progress, shall crumble to pieces and every river swallowing your blessings and refusing to allow you to make it in life, shall dry up. And every opposition to your divine promotion in any four corners of the earth, shall be divinely silenced, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and enjoy your day.