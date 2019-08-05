Today's Christian Devotion 05 - 08 - 2019

Beloved, I thank God for the manifestation of his grace, care and love upon you.

Sleeping and waking up is a enough evidence of his immeasurable mercies.

Fear not! Your progress shall defy human logic and explanation and this generation shall proclaim aloud, "Behold, practical grace, unearned mercy in action". May the grace of God lead you through in Jesus mighty name, amen.

May heaven rain its abundance of good things upon you this day. Divine providence will enrich and strengthen your source of existence in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and excel victoriously.