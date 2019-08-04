Today's Christian Devotion 04 - 08 - 2019

When you feel discouraged and want to quit, think about Jesus. Let us run with endurance the race God has set before us. We do this by keeping our eyes on Jesus, the champion who initiates and perfects our faith. Because of the joy awaiting him, he endured the cross, disregarding its shame.

Now he is seated in the place of honour beside God's throne. Think of all he endured, then you won't become weary and give up. Those without shame curse their future, those without guilt have learned to forgive. To live for today is to have no tomorrow.

A broken bridge serves no purpose. Make peace with your neighbour for God is peace. May God strengthen your faith in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a great new week.