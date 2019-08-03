Today's Christian Devotion 03 - 08 - 2019

Beloved, Our God has brought us into the 8th month of August, the month of new beginning. Let us try as much as we can to be very grateful to him for the past 7 months. Count your blessings one by one and it'll surprise you what God has done, for you. Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life.

It turns what we have into more than enough, It turns denial into acceptance, chaos into order, and confusion to clarity. It can turn meal into a feast, a house into a home, a stranger into a friend. Gratitude gives our past meaning, brings peace for today and creates a vision for tomorrow.

Count your blessings and not your bleedings. Refuse to cry. Hold on to God. In the end, your experiences and testimonies will be so visible to all around you, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning, always remember that Jesus is coming back again. Enjoy your weekend.