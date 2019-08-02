TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

9 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 02 - 08 - 2019

By The Nigerian Voice
Now unto Him that is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think according to the power that worketh in us Ephesians 3:20.

I pray this second day in the month of August that Almighty God will do exceedingly beyond your expectations this month and the rest of this year. Lines will fall in pleasant places for you and August will augur well for you in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and enjoy the month of August.


