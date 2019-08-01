Today's Christian Devotion 01- 08 - 2019

Beloved, It is indeed the first day of August. Let's rejoice for the God we serve is great and mighty. His powers are unlimited. A present help in times of need. No one can battle with him. His kingdom is everlasting. The doors he opens for us, no one can lock them. When he is for us, none can successfully be against us, Rejoice for you are engraved in the hollows of his hands and none can pluck you from his hands. Glory to Jesus. Be encouraged with this fact and always present everything to him in prayers, supplications, belief and thanksgiving. Stop being anxious and afraid. Every blessing meant for you for this month, must get to you. God is well able to see you through in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning, God bless you, and happy new month.