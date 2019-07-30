Today's Christian Devotion 30 - 07 - 2019

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

When you're in power, you are full of favour, and your friends are many; that is pure human phenomenon. There will be enemies as well because favourable conditions attract envy. But because man cannot be stronger than God, therefore what keeps you on, is your friendship with God. Stay in the love of God for he's your fortress and salvation, and may he grant you pure protection and deliverance, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a fruitful new day


