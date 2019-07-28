Today's Christian Devotion 28 - 07 - 2019

Beloved, God is a jealous God, he will not share his glory with any person or thing. God wants you and I to celebrate him more than we celebrate his gifts to us. God is the source of all the good things in our lives and also our sustainer. He remains the only one who can safely and permanently keep our homes, jobs, families and blessings for us.

Let's celebrate the giver and not the gift. Let our focus be on him than any of his gifts or blessings, and more and more of it, we shall receive in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Always remember that heaven is real and that Jesus is coming again. Good morning, have a victorious new week.