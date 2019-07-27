Nysc: Pros And Cons

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is an organization set up by the Nigerian government to involve the country's graduates in the development of the country. There is no military conscription in Nigeria, but since 1973 graduates of universities and later polytechnics have been required to take part in the National Youth Service Corps program for one year.

Over time, a lot of people have come out to criticize the scheme, some have also appreciated the scheme, let's see some advantages and disadvantages of the scheme.

PROS

1. Federal Immunity- There are some special privileges enjoyed by corpers. One of them is federal immunity. That is why you see that there are some places as an ordinary person you can’t just enter. But as a corper, with your uniform there are so many places you can enter and doors are opened for you.

2. Job - You can use the NYSC certificate to secure a job unless you didn’t serve or given certificate of exemption. If not, it will be difficult to get a job without NYSC certificate. So in the Nigerian situation, NYSC is a second degree.

3.Unification, Socialization, Networking- The scheme helps to unite Nigerians from every state, ethnic and religious backgrounds. Socialization aspect, it helps people to mix, mingle and socialize, get to meet new friends they have never met before. Networking is also important. You never can know who will be of help to you.

4. Respect and Recognition- As a corp member, any where you go with that NYSC uniform, or even the cap, and you are identified as a corper, people will respect and regard you.

CONS

1 The scheme is time wasting – To a great extent with, the current state of the NYSC scheme in Nigeria, it seems to be a waste of time and resources. The paper certificate has become more important than the entire one year scheme. The scheme needs to be restructured. Most corp members are being posted to classrooms which will not enhance their skills, and out of line with what they studied in the university.

2. Insurance scheme- There is no insurance scheme for corp members. There should have been a reasonable insurance scheme for corpers to make it more palatable. In cases of death, or any other accident, families of corp members, should be adequately compensated.

3.No Job Guarantee- After serving the country, the government should take statistics of ex corp members, who are yet to be employed, and possiblly engage them.

4. Poor Remuneration: The pay given to corp members, can be seen as peanuts, compared to our Political class, even the proposed N30,000, is not enough. I believe N150,000 should be paid as NYSC allowance, come to think of it LGA counselors earn more.

MY SUBMISSION: The NYSC scheme is fast losing its value, let's get it right.

Ubong writes for the NigerianVoice.com, he lives in Uyo [email protected]