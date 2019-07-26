Today's Christian Devotion 26- 07 - 2019

Brethren, since you've made the lord God your fortress, may he in his infinite mercy meet you at the point of your needs in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Since you've made him your refuge, may you triumph over your enemies. May Almighty God deliver you from blood thirsty men; may he protect you from those that rise up against you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The grace for good health, success, progress, prosperity, breakthrough and long life shall rest permanently upon you in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a great weekend.