Today's Christian Devotion 25- 07 - 2019

Beloved, in every area of your life where you have made calculation concerning your life and it seems that your efforts won't be enough, there will be Divine intervention that will override your calculation and restore your hope, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

In every area where you have resigned yourself to fate, where family and friends have written you off and made mockery of what you are passing through, the Lord will show his Awesomeness and prove to your mockers that he is bigger than your tribulations, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

He will grant you power of achievement and ability to break forth among your peers. He will bless you beyond your expectations. He will spring a pleasant surprise in your life that will call for celebrations. Your miracle is guaranteed in the mighty name of Jesus.

Good morning and have a blessed day.