Today's Christian Devotion 24 - 07 - 2019

Beloved. Today shall record a positive history in your life, in Jesus name, amen.

May the dew of Heaven fall upon all areas of your life, fulfil your expectations and grant you your heart desires, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

There shall be no record of evil in your life, all will turn around to be perfectly well for you spiritually, materially, physically, health - wise, maritally and financially in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Every yoke and burden placed upon your life shall be broken henceforth. The Lord will clothe you with songs of gladness. You shall not be disappointed and no evil shall locate you and your loved ones, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have an awesome day.