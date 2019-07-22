Today's Christian Devotion 23 - 07 - 2019

Today, the everlasting arm of the most high shall lift you high above every satanic flood and barricade the enemy has mounted against you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Every stream of affliction opened for you, shall dry up. Every tree producing sour fruits in your garden shall be axed down and every branch of darkness spreading dryness into your life shall wither, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

This day, every drop of your sweat will yield you sweet rewards and awesome testimonies.

May the blood of Jesus speak for you in your going out and in your coming in, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a wonderful day.