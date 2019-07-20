Today's Christian Devotion 21 - 07 - 2019

Brethren, may God give you sweet comfort when you're broken hearted. When you lose your way, may God gently steer you back on the right path. When you are in a season of loneliness, may God show you that you are the friend above all friends. When you are sick, may he place his healing hand upon you. May he minister deeply to your hurting spirits, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May God Strengthen you when you are weak, Cheer you up when you're the downhearted. When you're in need, may God wrap you with his loving embrace and allow his sweet Holy Spirit to flow freely through your bodies and do a mighty work, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May God draw you closer to him and fill you with love unimaginable. I ask all this in the mighty name of Jesus Christ our Lord. amen.

Good morning and have a joyous new week.