Today's Christian Devotion 19 - 07 - 2019

Brethren, I declare upon your life today, that just as Haman could not succeed and failed to stop the honour of Mordecai, so shall your enemies fail in your life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Instead of you going down as they have planned, you shall go up mysteriously, while they shall go down for your sake. This is your period of elevation. God shall lift you up higher than all your opposition, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. This is your time of breakthrough. This is your season of open heaven. You shall hear good news. Your land will produce good fruits, Your heaven will never be shut, Your years of mourning, frustration and oppression are over. This is your year of testimonies, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Whatever the devil has packaged will never stand. You will not be a failure! You will not be relegated. You will not be a disappointment and you will not be frustrated. You will be celebrated, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and enjoy your day.