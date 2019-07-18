Today's Christian Devotion 18 - 07 - 2019

Brethren, today henceforth, no more delays in your life, no more internal and external battle in your life, No more postponement in your life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

In the same place of defeat, there shall be victory. In the same place of defeat, there shall be breakthrough. In the same place of defeat, there shall be open heaven encounter. In the same place of defeat, you are returning with testimony, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You are returning with breakthrough and open doors. You are returning with promotion! You are returning with open heaven. In the same place where you were despised and ridiculed, you will see great and mighty things happening in your life in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a wonderful day.