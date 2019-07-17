TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 17 - 07 - 2019

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

This morning, the Lord will put you in the right location by His divine arrangement. He will sit you where you will be seen, heard and remembered for good, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. May today be all you need it to be. May the peace of God and the freshness of the Holy Spirit rest in your thoughts, rule in your dreams, and conquer all your fears, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May your joy be fulfilled, your dreams come through and your prayers be answered. I pray for peace, healing, health, happiness, prosperity, joy, true and undying love of God in your life, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a peaceful day.


