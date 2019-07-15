Today's Christian Devotion 15- 07 - 2019

Thank God for another beautiful day. The Lord God Almighty shall hear your cry and answer you. Every storm in your life shall be calmed and every power, shaking the boat of your life, career, marriage, wellbeing, shall be rendered useless, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

That God that remembered Hannah at Shiloh, shall remember you henceforth and rewrite your story to glory. Every roadblock at your breakthroughs and success shall be divinely opened, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Your today shall be great and beautiful and your tomorrow shall be greater and glorious. Stay on the line with Jesus and it shall be well with you, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a fruitful Monday.