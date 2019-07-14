Today's Christian Devotion 14 - 07 - 2019

This day, may the Lord arise for you and every instrument of battle and warfare at the gate of your breakthrough, shall catch fire, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Every destroying mountain before you and your next level, shall crumble to pieces. And every force of darkness militating against your success, shall be wasted by fire, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May your garment never be stained with shame and disgrace. You shall do well, excel and blossom, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The Lord shall enlarge your territory and your baskets of harvest shall be filled with the goodness of the Lord. You shall be fruitful in season and in off season. Stand right and the Lord shall stand by you always, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a sweet new week.