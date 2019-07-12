Today's Christian Devotion 12 - 07 - 2019

Each morning brings with it, renewed strength and vigour to face the day and its challenges. Brethren, whatever happens today, believe that you’re able to overcome them, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Victory begins from the mind, therefore, I decree today, that just as the walls of Jericho fell flat for the Israelites to possess the land, all the walls of Stagnation, all the walls of Opposition, all the walls of Sickness, all the walls of Lack and Failure in your life, will Crumble before you in Jesus mighty name amen.

Good morning and have a restful weekend.