2 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 11 - 07 - 2019

By The Nigerian Voice
Brethren, today, let the beauty of God's proposals come quickly upon you and your entire family in Jesus mighty name, amen. Today is the appointed day, you will collect his goodness and mercy to overflow in your life, household and endeavours, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Activate God’s grace over your life today. Conceive the unimaginable. Achieve greatness. All things are possible to those who believe. May God actualize your dreams in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning, and have a great day.


