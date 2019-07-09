Today's Christian Devotion 09 - 07 - 2019

Dan 6:22 ”My God hath sent his angel, and hath shut the lions' mouths, that they have not hurt me: for as much as before him innocency was found in me; and also before thee, O king, have I done no hurt.” Beloved, in this season of accelerated progress, it will be said of you, in that difficult situation, that God has come down for you. No pit of affliction shall swallow you up, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a fruitful day.