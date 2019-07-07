Today's Christian Devotion 07- 07 - 2019

The Power that woke you up this morning shall destroy every work of darkness and set you up above dangers, limitations, barriers, obstacles and embargoes, in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Your rising up shall silence and demote your enemies. Kings and queens shall rise up to honour your presence and their lieutenants shall bow down at your feet, in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May the Lord make you valuable always with commanding respect before the high and the low, in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a robust new week.