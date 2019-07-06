Today's Christian Devotion 06 - 07 - 2019

Brethren, we blossom, flourish as leaves on the tree, and eventually, wither and perish but God changeth not. Put your trust in the lord, and as you do that, may God bend the swords and bows of your enemies and may it pierce their own hearts today, in the mighty name Jesus, amen.

May God break the evil arms of your enemies and uphold you in Jesus name, amen. May your heritage abide forever. Wait for the lord, keep to his way and may he exalt you to possess the land, for the salvation of the righteous is from God and may he be your refuge in the time of trouble in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and enjoy your weekend.