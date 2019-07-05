Today's Christian Devotion 05 - 07 - 2019

Lord, we are about to step out today and we do not know what it has for us, but we place it in your hands so that you will see us through and grant us your blessings, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May you oh Lord be our Shepherd and may your goodness and mercy follow us throughout today and all the days of our lives. In your name, we decree and declare that it shall be a favourable day for us, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. What ever may come our way, we shall be victorious and all glory will be to your name in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a fruitful new day.