Today's Christian Devotion 04 - 07 - 2019

Life Generally comes with challenges and purposes for us, it is my heart’s desire that you defeat all challenges and be successful not only in this month but all the years of your life, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Today marks the beginning of your divine breakthrough; you will not fall for others to rise, you will not cry for others to rejoice, you will not die for others to live, you and the members of your family will make it and comfortably live a fulfilled life in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a great day.