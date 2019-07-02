TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Today's Christian Devotion 03 - 07 - 2019

By The Nigerian Voice
Psm 60:2” For, behold, the darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the people: but the Lord shall arise upon thee, and his glory shall be seen upon thee.”

Beloved it doesn’t matter how dip you are into that valley of affliction, the lily of the valley is there for you. It doesn’t matter how dark that situation is, the Rose of Sharon will be a light for you. It is your season of glorification in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good Morning and have a fruitful day.


