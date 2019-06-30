Today's Christian Devotion 30 - 06 - 2019

Child of God, I kneel on the exalted Altar of God this morning as we round off the first half of the year and I pray that, You will not stumble, even if you see what will make you stagger; you will not fall, you will not faulter.

I command every demonic harassment of your life In first half of the year to be terminated today in the mighty of Jesus, amen. With joy, blessings, prosperity, you will always be ahead of your enemies.

May the Lord grant you the heart of a lion to be a conqueror and victorious over every battle of life In Jesus name, amen.

Good morning, much love as you prepare for second half of the year and have a joyful new week.