Psm 50:15”And call upon me in the day of trouble: I will deliver thee, and thou shalt glorify me.”

Beloved, troubles and problems in our lives are the prize we pay for progress. So roll it over to the mighty man in battle, our lord Jesus Christ. I decree that those powers that do not want to see you alive shall be terminated henceforth, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a restful weekend.