Today's Christian Devotion 28 - 06 - 2019

By The Nigerian Voice

As bees produce honey and yet deadly to intruders, so shall your life be full of sweetness and greatness and yet be a danger zone to your enemies, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. May God give you relief for every stress, a sweet song for every sigh, an answer for every prayer and peace for every troubled moment in Jesus mighty name amen. Good morning and have a wonderful day.