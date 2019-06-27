Today's Christian Devotion 27 - 06 - 2019

May the Lord go before you today as a consuming fire, may the Lord burn away every limitation, hindrance, barrier and every work of the devil; may no affliction over you survive the fire of God, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May your way be smooth and easy henceforth; may what has taken years to achieve by the reason of the wicked act of the enemy be achieved in no time, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a successful day.