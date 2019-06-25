Today's Christian Devotion 25 - 06 - 2019

I pray that every negative word that you have spoken or has been spoken to you, is hereby by divine grace and power in the blood of the Lamb, voided, and their effects are neutralized and washed off, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The time we're in, will favour you and your household. You will utilize well every opportunity that comes your way. Love, Faith and Prayer will play vital roles in your life, while Lust, Pride and Anger are deactivated in your life henceforth, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning, and have stress free day.