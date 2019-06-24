TOday's Christian Devotion 24 - 06 - 2019

Today, as no hand can cover the glory of the Day and Sun, nobody will have power over your glory and destiny. There shall be joy in your heart always, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

All that is happening around you shall bring happiness to you.

Things of sorrow shall be far from you, your job, home and destiny, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. You will never go on any journey of no-return.

Heavens will separate you from whoever and whatever that can bring losses to you. Everything that pertains to shame is brought to an end in your life in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a blissful Day.