Today's Christian Devotion 23 - 06 - 2019

David danced to appreciate God because he knows he was a winner. Brethren, make the almighty God your stronghold in season and out of season and see God turning your mourning into dancing like David, as you remain unshakable in your faith in Jesus name, amen.

Everything that gives you hope and peace of mind will not be taken away from you. The good Lord will preserve all that makes you thank him and increase more of his grace and blessings upon you today and for ever in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a great new week.