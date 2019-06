Dearly Beloved,

"Blessed is the man that trusts in the Lord, and whose hope the Lord is; for he shall be as a tree planted by the water..." Jer.17:7&8.

Child of God, because you have made God your hope, your store room shall never experience emptiness; your leaf shall remain green and you shall yield mightily in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a stress-free weekend.