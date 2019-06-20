Today's Christian Devotion 20 - 06 - 2019

Thank God it's another day. The Eyes that see when no one is mindful of your presence will watch over you. The One who knows what you can't tell the closest person around you, will meet your heart desires.

The One who is the eternal Light will never allow darkness to cover your glory, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The One who fought for the Israelites will fight for you and grant you victory. The One who is Success personified will wrap your life with all round success in Jesus mighty name amen.

Good morning and have blessed and merciful weekend.