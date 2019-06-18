Today's Christian Devotion 18 - 06 - 2019

Prov 13:20"He that walketh with wise men shall be wise: but a companion of fools shall be destroyed."

Beloved, as you set out this day, may Almighty God guide and give you the grace to walk with the wise. May God connect you with those who will lift you up and thrust you forward, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May the Lord give you understanding, your week shall be fruitful. Nothing you’ve ever experienced is comparable to your coming blessings. Don’t put limits on God’s ability to provide. Remember, his greatness is unsearchable, and his ability is infinite. Fear not for God resides in you, and you will succeed, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a great day.