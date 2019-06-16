Today's Christian Devotion 17 - 06 - 2019

Psalm 91:7 "A thousand may fall at your side, and ten thousand at your right hand, but it shall not come near you."

Beloved, God will preserve you and all yours from the dangers of the night and the day. No evil will come near you because he will send his angels to take charge over you in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

God shall ensure your safety henceforth. Green shall be your field, Blue shall be your sky, Sound shall be your health. Success shall be your endeavours, answered shall be your prayers and Blessings shall be yours in Jesus mighty name amen.

Good morning and have a productive Monday.