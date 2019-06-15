TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 16 - 06 - 2019

By The Nigerian Voice
Hannah sought Samuel with tears but, Mary received Jesus without prayer!,

King Saul went to battle with armour but, David went with just a sling and won greatly"

From now onward,
God will give you easily, what others are seeking with tears. He will open great and effectual doors for you and your family without a knock.

May the Lord God Almighty separate your life and mine from failure, hardship, poverty, backwardness, stagnation, lack and disease in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a splendid new week.


