Today's Christian Devotion 15 - 06 - 2019

Psalm 17 verses 7-8, Wondrously show thy steadfast love, o saviour of those who seek refuge from their adversaries at thy right hand. Keep me as the apple of the eye". Brethren, may God hide you in the shadow of his wings, from the wicked who despoils you, and deadly enemies who surround you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Arise o lord! confront them, overthrow them and may God deliver your life from the wicked by his sword. May God protect you from men whose portion in life is of the world in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a cool weekend.