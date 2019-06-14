Today's Christian Devotion 14 - 06 - 2019

The special anointing of our HEAVENLY FATHER shall fall richly on your head, this glorious morning, while the blood of his begotten son, our saviour Jesus Christ, shall cleanse you of all your past transgressions, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You shall not fall short of his grace that shall help you to achieve remarkable success in all your ways today, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Mercy shall speak for you, and grace shall work for you.

Your adversaries shall never overpower you in any situation, and your mockers shall never have any cause to laugh at you. God shall set you free, and promote you in all your works and deeds beyond human imagination. God shall give you the grace to end this day with happiness, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and enjoy your weekend.