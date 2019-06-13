Today's Christian Devotion 13 - 06 - 2019

I have been young and now I'm old, yet I have not seen the righteous forsaken or his descendants begging bread. Psalm 37:25. You are the righteousness of God in Christ Jesus therefore, you will not beg to eat, the labour of your hand shall not be in vain, you will not work for another to eat, you will never be stranded, in the day of trouble, the Lord God will answer you in the name of Jesus, amen.

Today, the 13th day of June, you will experience God's faithfulness, barriers will fall for you, obstacles shall crumble for you, God will move you into favour in the name of Jesus, amen.

Every Pharaoh standing against your progress shall perish in their own red sea in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a blessed day.