Today's Christian Devotion 11 - 06 - 2019

1Pt 3:13” And who is he that will harm you, if ye be followers of that which is good?” Beloved, once you are doing the right thing, staying by the truth and living your life according to the dictates of our lord, no matter who and what is involved, be rest assured that God will remain faithful and will never turn his back on you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

No council of Ahitophel shall stand in your life in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and enjoy your day.