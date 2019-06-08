Today's Christian Devotion 09 - 06 - 2019

Put God in remembrance of what he promised, not what you feel like, not what you deserve, not what a relative said, but what God said. It is his will that we should prosper and be in good health.

May his ever fulfilling word be evident in our lives and those of our families as we step out today to worship him, and also be alive this new week for our various endeavours in Jesus mighty, name amen.

Good morning and have a miraculous service today.