Today's Christian Devotion 07- 06 - 2019

Psalm 68:2 As smoke is driven away, So drive them away; As wax melts before the fire, So let the wicked perish at the presence of God". I pray for you beloved, according to the word of the Lord this morning that every wicked man around you shall be smoked away in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The wicked around you shall melt like wax,because of the presence of God around you and your entire household in the mighty name of Jesus amen. Go in this might and fear not.Put your hope and trust in the Lord and he'll perfect all your plans in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a wonderful day.