Today's Christian Devotion 05- 06 - 2019

By The Nigerian Voice

No matter how angry the gods may be, a Lion can NEVER be used for sacrifice, because the meat, together with the blood of a Lion is too bitter for the gods or idols. As long as the LION OF THE TRIBE OF JUDAH lives inside you, no one can use your blood or that of any member of your family for sacrifice, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. I decree from today henceforth, any altar demanding for your blood or that of any member of your family will catch fire, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. You shall begin to experience abundance of favour, honour and divine protection in Jesus mighty name, amen. Good morning and enjoy your day.

