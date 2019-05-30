Today's Christian Devotion 31 - 05 - 2019

Beloved, Go Forward In Christ Jesus. *Exodus 14:13-15 KJV*

"And Moses said unto the people, Fear ye not, stand still, and see the salvation of the Lord , which he will shew to you today: for the Egyptians whom ye have seen today, ye shall see them again no more for ever. [14] The Lord shall fight for you, and ye shall hold your peace. [15] And the Lord said unto Moses, Wherefore criest thou unto me? speak unto the children of Israel, that they go forward:"

Brethren, all spiritual attack contending with you and your destiny day and night, from now on, God will fight until they are no more, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and enjoy your weekend