Today's Christian Devotion 30 - 05 - 2019

Isa 8:10”Take counsel together, and it shall come to nought;

speak the word, and it shall not stand: for God is with us.”

Beloved, every satanic utterance against your life and that of your loved ones, bombarding your destinies, shall back fire in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May God Almighty, who knows your thoughts, your needs, and your plans, listen to your prayers, supplications, answer you from his throne of grace, bless and keep you in his tender loving arms in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and enjoy your day.