TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

16 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 29 - 05 - 2019

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

Hear what the scripture says in proverbs 14:23 - All hard work brings a profit, but mere talk leads only to poverty.

Beloved, each day comes with it's benefits and today is not different. Heaven shall release all your benefits to you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Therefore, I pray this beautiful morning that your benefits today will not pass you by. Poverty will not be your portion, you shall overcome every struggle you face, your eyes shall see riches and favour of God in the name of Jesus,amen.

Good morning and have successful day.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists