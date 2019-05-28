Today's Christian Devotion 29 - 05 - 2019

Hear what the scripture says in proverbs 14:23 - All hard work brings a profit, but mere talk leads only to poverty.

Beloved, each day comes with it's benefits and today is not different. Heaven shall release all your benefits to you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Therefore, I pray this beautiful morning that your benefits today will not pass you by. Poverty will not be your portion, you shall overcome every struggle you face, your eyes shall see riches and favour of God in the name of Jesus,amen.

Good morning and have successful day.