12 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 28 - 05 - 2019

By The Nigerian Voice
Dearly Beloved,
Rejoice for the Lord Almighty whom we serve is a great and mighty God. No one can challenge his proclamation. His powers are unlimited, His faithfulness endureth forever. This day, your opened doors can never be locked, no one can be against you when he's for you in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Be courageous and know that he watches over you. As you raise your voice in prayer today, God will answer you in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a blessed day.


